HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Despite the amount of snow expected to hit the Midstate, PennDOT crews are turning their attention to ice and sleet. Early Monday afternoon, crews began their 12-hour shifts for the next 24 hours.

"Sleet and ice change up everything for us, it's not a matter of just dumping a bunch of salt on the road," said Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT safety press officer.