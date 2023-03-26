HARRISBURG, Pa. A(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge preservation project is set to resume on Monday, March 27 on multiple bridges and ramps on Interstate 81 and Route 22 in Dauphin County.

Beginning on Monday, stage two of the project is expected to start. The work includes painting the bridge carrying traffic from eastbound Route 322/22 to northbound Interstate 81 and the bridge carrying westbound Route 22/322 over Interstate 81.

The work is expected daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the painting, the contractor will also replace expansion bearings on the abutment of the bridge carrying westbound Route/22/322 over Interstate 81, which will consist of jacking the superstructure, performing concrete repairs on the pedestals, and placing new bearings. Abutments support the bridge’s ends and transfer the loads from the structure into the ground.

The contractor will then perform concrete deck rehabilitation on the bridges carrying traffic on eastbound and westbound Route 22/322 over I-81. Work will also be resumed that was started last year and the installation of new sign structures on both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 and eastbound and westbound Route 22/322.

Any traffic impacts will occur at night. Updated releases will be issued in advance of the impacts. The full project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Below is a map that shows where the work will be taking place.