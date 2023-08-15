(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a nearly 1.5-mile median barrier project has been scheduled to begin on the Wrights Ferry, also called the Route 30 bridge, connecting York and Lancaster counties.

PennDOT has said that the work is slated to begin Monday, Aug 28. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions and traffic will be shifted away from the median to the right lane and right shoulder.

The project as a whole included improvements to the median and other construction.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.