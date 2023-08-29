JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Due to the ongoing detour in effect for a Route 75 bridge spanning the Northfolk Southern Railroad in Port Royal, PennDOT will be implementing traffic control conditions to help ease congestion for those en route to the Juniata County Fair.

The fair runs from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9. PennDOT will be placing message boards along Route 22/322 to direct fair traffic onto different routes of the fairgrounds. As quoted from PennDOT, the boards will be placed at the following locations.

Route 22/322 is eastbound before the Arch Rock Road exit. This sign will direct fair traffic to take the exit at Arch Rock Road. PennDOT will place directional signage highlighting the route to fairgoers unfamiliar with the area.

Route 22/322 westbound before the East Salem/Thompsontown exit. This sign will direct fair traffic to take this exit. PennDOT will place directional signage highlighting the route to fairgoers unfamiliar with the area.

Route 75 is southbound at the Rutters intersection just off the Port Royal exit. This sign will direct fair traffic to use William Penn Highway toward Mifflintown to reach the fairgrounds.

This detour around the bridge will remain in place until the project is completed. Preliminary work on this project started in Sept. 2022 by demolishing a two-story building on Second Street in Port Royal. PennDOT stated that the expected demolition of the bridge was to begin in January, but the project was delayed.

As work progresses, PennDOT makes project information available on a dedicated web page, which includes detour mapping, which you can view by clicking here.