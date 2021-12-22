Midstate police report multiple crashes due to black ice

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning drivers to drive carefully after multiple crashes with overturned vehicles were reported Wednesday morning.

All crashes, including some on the Pa. Turnpike and Route 30, are still pending at this time and Public Works crews are responding to affected areas.

One crash Wednesday morning closed the Oregon Pike in Warwick Township. Police say multiple vehicles were involved and one victim was ejected. They ask to avoid the area.

With the slowdowns and icing, police and fire departments across the Midstate are pleading with morning commuters to be aware while driving, especially in areas with stopped or slow traffic.

