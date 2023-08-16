DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that lane restrictions will be in place on I-81 in Dauphin County later this month.

These restrictions have been scheduled in addition to the previously announced overnight closures that are planned for the Interstate 81 to North and South Front Street (Exit 66) northbound and southbound ramps.

The lane restrictions and closures will be in place to allow for overhead sign installation on the interstate.

In total, three nights of traffic restrictions are scheduled on the evenings of Monday, August 21, Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 24.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says the sign installations will occur on southbound side of I-81 between Exit 67 (Route 22/230 East/Route 22/322 West) and Exit 66 (Front Street) from 9 p.m. Monday, August 21, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 22.

During this work, two right lanes of southbound I-81 will be closed between the exits.

On the northbound side of I-81, PennDOT says the work will be performed between Exit 65 (Route 11/15/Enola/Marysville) and Exit 66 (Front Street) from 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 23.

During this work, the contactor will first close the right two lanes of northbound I-81, then shift to the left two lanes.

The ramps from both northbound and southbound I-81 to Front Street will closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 24.

PennDOT says work on the ramps from northbound I-81 to North and South Front Street will be done first. This will take place 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Later that night, work will switch to the ramps on southbound I-81 to North and South Front Street. This work will be done between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

During the closures, PennDOT says northbound I-81 traffic to Front Street should continue north on I-81 to Exit 67B (westbound Route 22/322/Lewistown/State College), take westbound Route 22/322 to the Route 39 (Linglestown Road) exit, then take eastbound Route 22/322 to southbound I-81 to Front Street.

Southbound I-81 traffic to Front Street should continue south on I-81 to the Exit 65 (southbound Route 11/15/Enola), then return on northbound I-81 to Front Street.

In the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, PennDOT says the overhead sign installations on the ramps will be performed on Thursday night during the same hours.

Work planned for the night of Thursday, August 24, on the ramp from northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 will also be rescheduled.