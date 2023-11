CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle accident has shut down Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 37: PA 233 – Newville and Exit 44: PA 465 – Plainfield.

PennDOT states that there are minor injuries when the crash occurred late Friday afternoon

There is no estimated time for how long the road will be closed.