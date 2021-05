CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound caused delays Friday morning near Exit: 41B – Lemoyne. Traffic time improved shortly after the incident was moved to the shoulder.

There is no word on the condition of those involved.

