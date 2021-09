MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all eastbound lanes on US Route 30 in Mountville.

The crash occurred between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits just after 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide updates as they become available.