(WHTM) — All lanes are closed on I-81 southbound causing major traffic delays between Front Street in Dauphin County and Exit 65: US 11/15 NORTH AND SOUTH – MARYSVILLE/ENOLA in Cumberland County.

The northbound lanes, which originally closed as a landing zone for Life Lion, have been reopened. There are still residual delays.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, traffic is being detoured off of I-81 at Exit 66, but to avoid the area at all costs.

Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson, says a motorist hit a disabled box truck in the shoulder that was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT’s Beltway Patrol was there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck.

According to Schreffler, the injured person was struck between the guide rail and the truck.

At this time, there is no update on when the incident will be cleared to allow southbound traffic to resume as normal.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.