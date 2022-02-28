HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the left lane on I-81 southbound near the George Wade Bridge as of 9:33 a.m. on Monday morning.

The crash took place near Exit 66: DOWNTOWN HARRISBURG/FRONT STREET between the entrance and on-ramps. Beltway patrol trucks are on the scene to help with the incident.

According to PennDOT, motorists should expect delays for the next hour at least. There is no word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.