DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crew is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 39B: PA TURNPIKE I-76 PHILADELPHIA/PITTSBURGH.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

There is a lane restriction as of 7:36 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Motorists should consider an alternate route for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.