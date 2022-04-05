EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound lanes on US 222 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on US 222 between Exit: US 322 – Ephrata and Exit: US 322- Blue Ball. Traffic is currently being detoured using the 322 interchange.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.