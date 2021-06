YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Good news for some local businesses that struggled to get through the pandemic. York County leaders announced the winners of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants, otherwise known as CHIRP grants.

Pennsylvania secured $145 million in funding to support small businesses, with York County receiving $6.4 million of that funding. More than 200 businesses in the county got to share the grants. One of those businesses is called Soulfood in the Park.