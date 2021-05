HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash is being reported on I-83 going northbound around Exit 43: Capitol/2nd St.

Four vehicles are blocking the left two lanes at this time. There are no injuries, but all vehicles need to be towed from the scene. Pa. State Police and PennDOT are both on the scene.

There is a lane restriction.

It is unknown when it will reopen.