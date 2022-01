CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says all lanes are closed on I-81 northbound in the Carlisle/Newville area at mile-post 41.

The closure is from Exit 37: PA 233 Newville and Exit 44: PA 465 Plainfield. A vehicle has also caught on fire.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

This is a developing story. Stay in the know on the go with abc27.com and the abc27 mobile app.