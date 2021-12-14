UPDATE: Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-78 in Berks County

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-78 in Berks County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred between Exit 19: PA 183-Strausstown and Exit 29A: PA 61 South-Reading. All lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

Our sister station in Philadelphia, WPVI confirmed that at least one person is dead following the crash. No word on any additional injuries.

A bus, an SUV, and a tractor-trailer were all involved.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.