LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — A large construction project is now underway in Lancaster County that could really impact your commute.

Route 222 and Route 30 are set to get a major makeover during the next four years.

The project includes reconstructing Route 222 from the interchange north approximately a mile from it. A second lane will be added to Route 222 South leading to the merge to Route 30 East. This is where major traffic jams occur during the morning commute and rush hour.

This means Route 222 will shift from four total lanes to six lanes. The two bridges carrying Route 222 ramps over Route 30 will be replaced with the Northbound 222 bridge being widened to two lanes.

As for Route 30, the biggest concern in the past has been the merge into one lane to get onto Route 222 North.

A second ramp lane will be added the Route 30 East to help the flow of traffic. At this time, there is a lot of cross traffic with vehicles trying to merge into the exit lane to Route 222 North and people entering the highway in the same line from the Oregon Pike ramp trying to continue on Route 30 East going towards Philadelphia.