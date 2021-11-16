Multiple-vehicle crash on I-81 S at Paxtonia/Linglestown exit, expect delays

Traffic

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-vehicle crash has closed the left lane on I-81 southbound a mile north of Exit 72: PAXTONIA/LINGLESTOWN.

Motorists should expect delays as the scene is cleared. Visit 511PA’s website by clicking here to check the conditions of the roadway.

