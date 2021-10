CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multiple-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound has created lane restrictions and slowed traffic about half a mile south of Exit 40B in New Cumberland.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

As of 2:00 p.m., lane restrictions remained in place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates or visit 511PA’s website for up-to-date information on traffic patterns.