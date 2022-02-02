New infrastructure law could bring more speed cameras to Pennsylvania roadways

(WHTM) — Lead foot drivers beware, states may be receiving funding from the new infrastructure law to purchase more speed cameras.

In Pennsylvania, more than a quarter of a million drivers each year receive citations in the mail saying a speed camera caught them going too fast according to the road’s speed limit. The United State Transportation Department is promoting speed cameras to curb increases in traffic deaths nationwide.

“We need to treat this issue of roadway deaths as the crisis that it is,” Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Transportation, said. “We would never tolerate 40,000 people a year dying in airplane crashes, we would never tolerate 40,000 people a year dying on subways.”

Not everyone is a fan of the speed cameras. The National Motorists Association argues more tickets issued from cameras will hurt low-income drivers.

In Bucks County, PennDOT is reimbursing drivers who were improperly ticketed by speed cameras. The cameras were calibrated at the wrong speed limit. Drivers receiving fines complained to their state representatives who then worked with PennDOT to find the error.

Warnings issued will be rescinded and those who paid fines will be reimbursed.