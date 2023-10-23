YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be nighttime lane restrictions beginning during the evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 24 on Interstate 83 in York County.

The work will be between Exit 19- Route 462/Market Street and Exit 22- Route 181/N. George Street in York County. PennDOT has said this is so a contractor can perform bridge deck repairs on structures spanning Codorus Creek and Loucks Mill Road.

The work is expected to be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting. This work is expected to continue during those hours on weeknights through November. The contractor will begin working in the northbound direction, and then move to the southbound direction.

PennDOT stated that a single-lane restriction will be in place on Interstate 83 during work hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution while driving through the work zone.

Below is a map of where the work is taking place.