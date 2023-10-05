DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be night-time lane closures in place on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to Westbound route 22/322 at Exit 67B in Dauphin County later this month.

These closures will be in place to allow a contractor to paint the bridge over the ramp.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of Tuesday, October 17 through Tuesday, October 24.

PennDOT says a detour will be in place while work is being completed. Motorists traveling north on I-81 to westbound Route 22/322 should take Exit 67A to Cameron Street, turn left on Elmerton Avenue, left on Progress Avenue, and take another left onto southbound I-81, then proceed to Exit 67B and westbound Route 22/322.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT, the closure is needed because there is inadequate clearance for a paint containment system to be installed on the bridge.

PennDOT is asking motorists to remain alert, obey work zone signs and slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones.