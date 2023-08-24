YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that nighttime lane restrictions are coming to Interstate 83 in York County next week.

The restrictions will be in place between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30/Arsenal Road) to allow for bridge deck repairs on structures south of Route 30.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, the work will be performed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the evenings of Sunday, August 27 through Wednesday, August 30.

There will be a lane restriction in both directions of the interstate during work hours.

PennDOT is warning motorists to be cautious and stay alert while traveling through the area.