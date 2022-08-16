HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane restrictions are going to be implemented this week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County.

Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pennsylvania, is going to be verifying measurements on the bridge in preparation for a future repair project.

The work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting.

The right lane of northbound and southbound I-83 are going to be closed on Monday night and the left lane of northbound I-83 will be closed Tuesday night for the work. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the work zone.

An update will be given once the repair project is scheduled.