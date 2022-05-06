CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the nighttime closure of ramps that are planned to start Sunday, May 8 through Thursday, May 12.

According to a release, the ramps on Exit 29, which is the Route 174/King Street exit will be closed to be paved from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed each night and signed detours will be in place.

This project is part of a larger pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

Below is a map of the location of where the work will be taking place.

Courtesy of PennDOT

As a reminder, motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.