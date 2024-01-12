EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is warning motorists of nighttime lane restrictions that will be in place on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township for the next two weeks.

The work is located at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project. The project’s contractor will be demolishing the existing median pier of the old bridge that carried Centerville Road over Route 30 and beginning construction on a new one.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, the left lane of Route 30 will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of Monday, January 15, to Thursday, January 18. The closure will also be in place during the following week, from Monday, January 22, to Thursday, January 25.

PennDOT is warning motorists of potential delays and asking them to stay alert while driving in the area.