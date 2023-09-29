DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 in Dauphin County has nighttime restrictions set for next week.

Bridge painting will be installed on Route 22/322 Westbound bridge over Interstate 81.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, October 2, and Tuesday, October 3, Interstate 81 between Exit 67 (Route 22/322) and Exit 66 (Front Street) lane restrictions will be in place.

On Monday, October 2 the right two lanes will be closed and on Tuesday, October 3 the left two lanes will be closed.

This is part of a project that involves Interstate 81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of Interstate 81 in the city and includes bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign and sign structure replacements, and other miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT asks motorists to use caution and be alert for the operations and to obey the work zone signs.