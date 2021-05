NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A train and vehicle crash has been reported in York County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. Saturday on the 1200 block of Cly Road in Newberry Township.

One person has been taken to the hospital. The train is now known to be from Norfolk Southern.

The roadway is shut down between Reeser Hill Road and River Drive.

