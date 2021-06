SWATERA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is reporting an overturned tractor-trailer on I-83 southbound at Exit 47: US 322 East – Derry St.

A lane restriction is currently in place but road crews are unsure how long it will take until the incident is cleared.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.