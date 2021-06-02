Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down Route 30/Route 222 interchange in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking part of the ramp from Route 30 East to Route 222 North in Manheim Township.

Police said Route 30 East traffic intending to go north on Route 222 is being diverted to the next interchange at New Holland Pike.

Traffic cameras show the overturned vehicle partially cleared, allowing at least one lane of traffic to pass.

The ramp will remain closed as emergency crews clean up the scene. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel, or expect heavy delays when traveling through this area. Updates will be provided as they become available.

