Pa. Turnpike service plazas to close during early morning hours for renovations

(WHTM) — A heads-up for drivers using the turnpike late at night.

The turnpike is going to start closing one service plaza each night for an hour between midnight and 4 a.m. During those times, the turnpike will be installing a new system that will help truckers find parking which is in short supply nationwide partly because there are so many trucks on the roads.

The renovations will start on Wednesday night and go on for about nine days. The renovation schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 3: Hickory Run Service Plaza (I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 86.1)

Friday, June 4: Allentown Service Plaza (I-476 northbound and southbound at milepost 55.9)

Saturday, June 5: King of Prussia Service Plaza (I-276 westbound at milepost 328.4) and Valley Forge Service Plaza (I-76 eastbound at milepost 324.6)

Sunday, June 6: Peter J. Camiel Service Plaza (I-76 westbound at milepost 304.8)

Monday, June 7: Bowmansville Service Plaza (I-76 eastbound at milepost 289.9)

Tuesday, June 8: Lawn Service Plaza (I-76 westbound at milepost 258.8)

Wednesday, June 9: Highspire Service Plaza (I-76 eastbound at milepost 249.7)

Thursday, June 10: Blue Mountain Service Plaza (I-76 westbound at milepost 202.6)

Friday, June 11: Sideling Hill Service Plaza (I-76 westbound and eastbound at milepost 172.3)

Message signs around these service plazas will also have warning messages with this information.