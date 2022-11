LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes are closed.

No word on when the road will be reopened at this time.