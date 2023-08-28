HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced a schedule update for a pavement preservation project beginning this week in both Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township.

Work on the project began on Monday, Aug. 28. PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions in both directions on Cameron Street from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, Aug. 31.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One lane will be open in each direction at all times. PennDOT says the work was previously expected to be done at night. Work will be performed through Thursday this week. Then the work will be done Sunday through Thursday during the night after that.

This project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, 2026.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.