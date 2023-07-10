CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are planned for this week and over the weekend along the eastbound section of Route 581 in Cumberland County.

PennDOT says that lane restrictions will be in place due to concrete patching between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the nights of Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13. Lane closures are planned when this work is being done.

The work will continue at this location from 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 to 6 a.m. Monday, July 17. During this time, the right travel lane will be closed through the weekend. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Below is a map of where the work is expected to take place.