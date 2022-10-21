HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is set to begin its pavement restoration starting this coming week on Arsenal Boulevard at Cameron Street.

According to PennDOT’s release, the restoration will begin on Monday, Oct. 24, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 28.

This restoration will then continue the following week, from Monday, Oct. 31 until Friday, Nov. 4. Both weeks of restorations will take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions going eastbound on Arsenal Blvd. – also be aware that the channelized right turning lane from westbound Cameron St. to Arsenal Blvd. will be closed at various times during the course of these two weeks.

According to PennDOT’s statement, drivers should move a short distance past the turning lane at the intersection and then turn right to proceed onto Arsenal Blvd.

Motorists are also reminded to drive with caution, obey work signs, and be alert for road workers.