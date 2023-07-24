CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that they are planning to pave a section of Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County during the first weekend in August.
Weather permitting, work will be done between 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug.7. The work will be performed from the Route 11/15 interchange to one mile north of Exit 61.
PennDOT says that traffic restrictions will be in place through that weekend.
The work is part of a resurfacing project between Route 15/ Enola in East Pennsboro Township to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township. This project is expected to be finished by Nov. 21.
Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.