Penn Township crash closes Sanctuary Road until late morning

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle accident was reported Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the 1600 block of Sanctuary Road. The vehicles involved include a Dodge pickup truck and a nitrogen fertilizer farm vehicle, which they mention as fully loaded.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say the vehicles suffered heavy damage, and that while a tow will pickup the truck, the farm vehicle will have to be repaired at the site of the crash.

Police say Sanctuary Road will be closed until at least 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, and any oncoming traffic should be prepared for delays.

Stay tuned to abc27 News as this is a developing story.