PennDOT announces closings for northbound I-81 rest areas and ramps near Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Scheduled closing for northbound I-81 rest areas and ramps near Cumberland County is to begin Sunday night, Oct. 17.

The northbound I-81 rest area (Carlisle) and ramps at Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville) will be closed for the nighttime paving operations within a 12.3-mile resurfacing project.

The rest area will be closed early morning or early afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 17, and be in effect until Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 a.m. It will then go into effect again at 8:00 p.m. Monday night through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Ramp closures at Exit 29 will be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on both Friday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 24.

Detours for Exit 29, according to PennDOT’s report:

Route 174 to I-81 South: I-81 North to the Route 233/ Newville Exit, then back on I-81 South

I-81 North to Route 174: I-81 North to the Route 233/Newville Exit, then back on I-81 South to the Route 174/ King Street

I-81 South to Route 174: I-81 South to the Route 696/ Fayette Street Exit, then back on I-81 North to the Route 174/King Street

Route 174 to I-81 North: I-81 South to the Route 696/Fayette Street Exit, then back on I-81 North

Exit 37 ramps will not be closed until later this month.

The work being done is part of a pavement preservation project, which includes milling, resurfacing, based repairs, concrete patching, guide rail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridgework. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 2022, according to the report.

To stay up to date on road closures, check 511 PA by visiting their website here.