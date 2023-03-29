PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Wednesday that the bridges carrying Route 11/15 over Route 274 in Duncannon Borough, Perry County, are scheduled to be inspected next week.

As long as weather permits, the contractor will be inspecting the Route 11/15 bridges over Route 274 on Thursday, April 6. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be shoulder and right lane closures on Route 274.

Courtesy of PennDOT

Motorists are advised to be alert and to drive with caution through the work zone.