(WHTM) –PennDOT announced on Friday that a contractor is slated to begin inspection on sign structures located on various routes in the Midstate next week.

PennDOT has stated that the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, Dec. 18, and will occur through Thursday, Dec. 21. This will be a mobile operation requiring lane restrictions.

The work will be taking place on the following Midstate roads:

Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

Interstate 83, Route 22 west of Harrisburg, and the Airport Road Connector at the Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County

Route 30 in Lancaster County

Interstate 81, Routes 322/72, and Route 22 in Lebanon County.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the workers

PennDOT has said that any work not completed next week will be performed after the beginning of the new year.