PennDOT announces vehicle & travel restrictions in advance of Sunday’s snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With severe winter conditions expected to hit all parts of the Midstate on Sunday night, PennDOT has listed the following travel and vehicle restrictions.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, these roadways will be following Tier 2 of PennDOT’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of I-80 not including I-80

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from Ohio border to New Jersey border including all western exstensions

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80

All of U.S. 22

All of Route 33

At 7 p.m. the following roadways will also have Tier 2 vehicle restrictions:

All interstates north of I-80 including I-80

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit

Also at 7 p.m., these roadways will enter Tier 3 vehicle restrictions:

I-70 east of I-79

I-99

At 11 p.m. these roadways will enter Tier 3 vehicle restrictions:

I-81 north of I-84

I-84

I-380

Tier 2 restrictions are as follows:

Tractors without trailer

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailer unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailer

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

Under Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are allowed on affected roadways EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are also not allowed on affected roadways while Tier 3 restrictions are in place.