PennDOT announces vehicle & travel restrictions in advance of Sunday’s snowstorm

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With severe winter conditions expected to hit all parts of the Midstate on Sunday night, PennDOT has listed the following travel and vehicle restrictions.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, these roadways will be following Tier 2 of PennDOT’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • All interstates south of I-80 not including I-80
  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from Ohio border to New Jersey border including all western exstensions
  • PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80
  • All of U.S. 22
  • All of Route 33

At 7 p.m. the following roadways will also have Tier 2 vehicle restrictions:

  • All interstates north of I-80 including I-80
  • PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit

Also at 7 p.m., these roadways will enter Tier 3 vehicle restrictions:

  • I-70 east of I-79
  • I-99

At 11 p.m. these roadways will enter Tier 3 vehicle restrictions:

  • I-81 north of I-84
  • I-84
  • I-380

Tier 2 restrictions are as follows:

  • Tractors without trailer
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing loaded tandem trailer unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailer
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
  • Motorcycles

Under Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are allowed on affected roadways EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are also not allowed on affected roadways while Tier 3 restrictions are in place.

