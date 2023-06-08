(WHTM) – PennDOT announced on Thursday that the 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will close down certain highways and ramps.

The project ranges from Cameron Street in the city of Harrisburg through Swatara Township to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Weekend ramp closures will resume Friday, June 9, weather permitting.

The ramps that will be closed from Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. through Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. are:

Northbound Interstate 283 ramp to northbound I-83 at Mile Marker 2.5

Northbound I-83 ramp bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at Mile Marker 46

PennDOT asks motorists who are traveling northbound on I-83 to take eastbound Route 322 (Exit 46B Hershey) to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, then turn right on Pen-Har Drive, and proceed to Paxton Street, turn right on Paxton Street, then turn left onto the ramp to westbound Route 322 and follow the signs to northbound I-83.

If you are traveling northbound on I-283 to northbound I-83 then you should take eastbound Route 322 (Exit 3C) and follow the northbound I-83 detour.

The $4,884,987 project includes concrete patching, milling, and paving on the I-83 mainline which also includes ramps and bridges that are within the project limits.

Night work is slated to start on Sunday, April 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20, 2023

PennDOT asks drivers to stay alert and drive slowly through work zones.