PennDOT crews to trim trees in Mifflin County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will be trimming trees along three roads in Mifflin County.

Crews will be working the entirety of Routes 3007 (Wakefield Road) and 3009 (Furnace Road) in Oliver Township near McVeytown and a section of Route 103 between McVeytown and Newton Hamilton. The work is being done to help provide more daylight to these roadways to aid in the melting of snow and ice along with enhancing visibility and removing old, dead trees from posing a risk.

PennDOT advises that drivers may encounter short delays as flaggers will be in place to control traffic and short delays may be possible. Work is expected to last for several weeks with the potential for it to prolong into the spring.