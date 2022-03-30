(WHTM) — PennDOT gave an update on infrastructure projects it has this year on Wednesday, March 30.

The Wolf administration says there are 133 projects expected to start or continue in the Midstate. The projects are estimated to cost $297 million, with part of the money coming from federal infrastructure funding.

“The funding will support or accelerate projects this year and also help to finalize a larger program in the coming years,” Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser said.

PennDOT said the projects include nearly 123 miles of paving and 80 bridge repairs or replacements.