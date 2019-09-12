PennDOT: I-83 construction in Dauphin County may take 10 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is releasing more details, including a timeline, about the long-term I-83 Capital Beltway project in Dauphin County. The work will impact hundreds of thousands of drivers.

Road conditions, traffic and safety are the main reasons PennDOT is doing the complex, three-part project.

“The pavement and the subbase is old,” said Dave Thompson, a PennDOT district press officer.

The first part is already under construction: from the I-81 junction to south of the Union Deposit Interchange.

“The second section which is in preliminary design is from just south of the Union Deposit Interchange to the 29th Street Bridge overpass,” said Thompson. “The third section is from the 29th Street Bridge overpass to the Susquehanna River.”

All three sections are calling for widening and adding lanes. What that means for neighboring businesses along I-83 is still being determined.

“We have not identified any properties yet that will be taken,” said Thompson.

Speedway on Derry Street closed Wednesday. PennDOT won’t assume responsibility for that closure as construction won’t begin for years.

“We expect section two and section three to go to construction in 2022,” said Thompson. “Those projects will be done more or less simultaneously, and we expect them to be completed in about 10 years.”

PennDOT plans to maintain two lanes of traffic during most of the work with lane restrictions during non-peak hours.

More information may be released in the spring when the state is expected to get its environmental clearances.

PennDOT is also in the planning process for I-83 construction on the West Shore to address traffic near the York Split.