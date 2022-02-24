HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to changing forecasts related to winter weather and icy conditions, PennDOT has added more vehicle restrictions that include a few roads that lead into or out of the Midstate.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Effective at midnight Friday, Feb. 24., Tier one vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roads in and around the Midstate:

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border

The entire length of I-78

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve on area roads. Additional speed restrictions and right lane restrictions will be put in place at a regional level.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

For information on road conditions during the storm, you can visit 511pa.com or by downloading their mobile phone app for the latest up-to-date information.