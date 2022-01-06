PennDOT imposes vehicle restrictions for I-83 & I-78 on Thursday night

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that both I-83 and I-78 will be under Tier 1 vehicle restriction plans for Thursday night.

The roadways affected are I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin, and York Counties and I-78 in Lebanon County starting at 10 p.m.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, these vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailer or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definitions of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercials bueses and motorcoaches

Motorcycles

PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions when conditions improve. Drivers can check 511pa.com for the most up-to-date conditions and alerts.