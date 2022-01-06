PennDOT imposes vehicle restrictions for I-83 & I-78 on Thursday night

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that both I-83 and I-78 will be under Tier 1 vehicle restriction plans for Thursday night.

The roadways affected are I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin, and York Counties and I-78 in Lebanon County starting at 10 p.m.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, these vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailer or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definitions of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercials bueses and motorcoaches
  • Motorcycles

PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions when conditions improve. Drivers can check 511pa.com for the most up-to-date conditions and alerts.

