HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has told abc27 how it plans to handle this weekend’s storm.

It says it will not pretreat the roads on Friday night since it will be raining first. Any salt and chemicals put down could just get washed away. Also, with the warm weather we’ve had the past couple of days, PennDOT isn’t too concerned about icy roads.

“Right now, the road temperatures are relatively warm, so we don’t need to pretreat to form any kind of bond between whatever’s coming down and a cold road,” PennDOT Spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

PennDOT also says once the weather changes to snow, roads could get messier. Trucks will be out on Saturday morning as needed.