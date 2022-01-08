PennDOT issues vehicle and speed restrictions on Midstate roads ahead of icy weather

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Ahead of frozen precipitation and potentially icy conditions on roadways on Sunday, Jan. 9, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

The agencies have also implemented various speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of the winter weather.

Effective at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, the following Midstate roadways will be under tier three restrictions:

The entire length of I-83

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border

On roadways with tier three restrictions in place, NO commercial vehicles are permitted, EXCEPT for loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

In addition, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted.

Also effective at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, the following Midstate roadways will be under tier four restrictions:

The entire length of I-81

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).

On roadways with tier four restrictions in place, NO commercial vehicles are permitted. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

There is also a speed restriction of 45 mph at the time the vehicle restrictions are in effect.

For up-to-date traveler information, motorists are urged to use the free 511pa.com service or by using the free 511pa mobile app. For more information about vehicle restrictions, click here.